Qatar Participates In International Conference On Women In Islam In Jeddah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar is taking part in the International Conference on Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment" which is organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Nov. 6 to 8 in Jedda, with broad regional and international participation.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater represents the State of Qatar in the conference.

The conference aims to highlight the excellence of Islam in the field of Muslim womens rights, and to emphasize the greatness of the Islamic religion in preserving and caring for womens rights by highlighting the honorable womens successes and the gains made by Muslim women. The event hosts panels discussing strategies for enhancing opportunities for women and achieving their empowerment in all economic, educational, and cultural aspects, in addition to developing a collective understanding of the challenges and opportunities related to womens rights in Islamic societies.

The blatant violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian women were the most important topics addressed by the participants. (QNA)

