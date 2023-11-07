Amir Meets Heads Of GCC Legislative Councils

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Tuesday at his Amiri Diwan office with the heads of the legislative councils of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the Arab Parliament, on the occasion of their visit to the country to attend the 17th regular meeting of the Speakers of the GCC Shura, Representatives, National and Ummah Councils, in Doha on November 7. During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics on the meeting agenda.

In this regard, His Highness the Amir wished them success in their meeting and achieve the desired results in a way that enhances the GCC march and the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity. HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi along with several senior officials attended the meeting.

MENAFN07112023000067011011ID1107388618