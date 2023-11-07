               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Nasdaq Stockholm ESG Seminar 2023


11/7/2023 2:02:34 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Nasdaq

Nasdaq and DNB brought together capital markets leaders for a seminar on the latest trends and topics surrounding ESG. Given the rising demands from stakeholders and the growing expectations of investors, it has become paramount for companies to implement a solid sustainability strategy to mitigate risks and create new business opportunities.

In our panels, we discuss strategies in working towards reaching net zero by 2050.

  • Opening Remarks
    Adam Kostyál , Senior Vice President, Nasdaq
  • Corporate View
    Karin Larsson , VP & Head of investor relations, Epiroc
    Korie Hickel , Head of Sustainability, Olink
    Heather Johnson , VP Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility, Ericsson
    Johanna Orring , Corporate Solutions, Nasdaq
  • The Role of Carbon Removals and Offsets on Our Path to Net Zero
    Nina Ahlstrand , Head of Sustainable Finance, DNB (Moderator)
    Thomas Thyblad , Head of ESG solutions, Nasdaq
    Helena Müller , Co-Head of Sustainability Consulting, AFRY
  • Investor View
    Markus Mild , AVP, European Regulatory Strategy, Nasdaq (Moderator)
    Jenny Gustafsson , Director Etikrådet
    Kristofer Dreiman , Head of Responsible Investments, Länsförsäkringar
    Fredric Nyström , Head of Sustainability & Governance, AP3
  • The Importance of Having Your ESG Strategy in Place
    Maria Groschopp Dellwik , Head of Listing, Sweden, Nasdaq (Moderator)
    Elin Ljung , Head of Communication & Sustainability, Nordic Capital
    Ulrik Hallén Øen , Associate Director Sustainable Finance, DNB
    Jenny Järnfeldt , Head of Sustainability, Einride
    Lina Håkansdotter , Global Head of Sustainability and Global Affairs, H2GreenSteel
  • Closing Remarks
    Johanna Orring , Corporate Solutions, Nasdaq

Watch all keynotes and sessions here.

