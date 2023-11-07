Nasdaq Stockholm ESG Seminar 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) Nasdaq
Nasdaq and DNB brought together capital markets leaders for a seminar on the latest trends and topics surrounding ESG. Given the rising demands from stakeholders and the growing expectations of investors, it has become paramount for companies to implement a solid sustainability strategy to mitigate risks and create new business opportunities.
In our panels, we discuss strategies in working towards reaching net zero by 2050.
Opening Remarks
Adam Kostyál , Senior Vice President, Nasdaq Corporate View
Karin Larsson , VP & Head of investor relations, Epiroc
Korie Hickel , Head of Sustainability, Olink
Heather Johnson , VP Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility, Ericsson
Johanna Orring , Corporate Solutions, Nasdaq The Role of Carbon Removals and Offsets on Our Path to Net Zero
Nina Ahlstrand , Head of Sustainable Finance, DNB (Moderator)
Thomas Thyblad , Head of ESG solutions, Nasdaq
Helena Müller , Co-Head of Sustainability Consulting, AFRY Investor View
Markus Mild , AVP, European Regulatory Strategy, Nasdaq (Moderator)
Jenny Gustafsson , Director Etikrådet
Kristofer Dreiman , Head of Responsible Investments, Länsförsäkringar
Fredric Nyström , Head of Sustainability & Governance, AP3 The Importance of Having Your ESG Strategy in Place
Maria Groschopp Dellwik , Head of Listing, Sweden, Nasdaq (Moderator)
Elin Ljung , Head of Communication & Sustainability, Nordic Capital
Ulrik Hallén Øen , Associate Director Sustainable Finance, DNB
Jenny Järnfeldt , Head of Sustainability, Einride
Lina Håkansdotter , Global Head of Sustainability and Global Affairs, H2GreenSteel Closing Remarks
Johanna Orring , Corporate Solutions, Nasdaq
Watch all keynotes and sessions here.
