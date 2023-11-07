Potlatchdeltic Partners With United Way And Habitat For Humanity

(MENAFN- 3BL) PotlatchDeltic has partnered with United Way for over a decade to raise money for local non-profits. At our corporate office in Spokane, Washington, we hold a United Way Week every year. The Spokane office contributions had a 100% participation rate in 2023 and were augmented through a corporate fifty percent match per dollar contributed. United Way Week also included various activities to promote awareness about United Way's initiatives and raise additional funds for charities. Several of our Team Members are involved with charitable organizations, and podcasts were produced and broadcasted during the week to educate Team Members on local charitable and volunteer opportunities. The United Way Week team held several other events, which included our annual raffle for donated baskets, a paper airplane contest, and our chili and cornbread cookoff. All of this contributed to the week being a great success, with over $132,000 raised for Spokane County United Way.

Additionally, each year, during United Way Week, our Spokane team also gives back to the community with a day of service. We partnered with Habitat for Humanity in Spokane this year to volunteer for a build day. Teams were organized to assist with installing and caulking siding and conducting some neighborhood cleanup. Volunteers loved working with their hands and people they wouldn't normally interact with in their day-to-day activities.

We look forward to working with Spokane County United Way and Habitat for Humanity again in 2024.

