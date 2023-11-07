In The Limelight: Latrisha Jemison

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Candace Higginbotham

Congratulations to Regions Bank's Latrisha Jemison for receiving Tennessee State University 's first-ever Corporate Engagement Award.

Who

Latrisha Jemison, Regional Community Development Manager in Regions Community Affairs, based in Nashville, Tennessee

What

Tennessee State University launched the Corporate Engagement Awards to recognize corporate partners who have been outstanding professionals and excellent advocates for TSU. According to the university, Jemison's representation on behalf of Regions Bank in support of TSU over the years has been exemplary.

Why

Jemison, who earned an Executive MBA at Tennessee State, is passionate about helping people in her community. And young people are especially important to her. She supports TSU financially and also volunteers her time by teaching financial wellness, mentoring students, and providing career and professional development.

In her own words

“I grew up in Nashville and Tennessee State University is a big part of this community. It's the only public four-year university in the city and I've been around it all my life. I'm humbled and honored to be recognized for my support of TSU. And I'm also proud that I'm able to help the university, along with many others, through my community development work at Regions.

Many HBCUs have been underfunded over the years, and this makes my advocacy and support even more important. It's so vital that we do what we can to help students get a good start for a successful life.”

