Prent Corporation Joins Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

November 7, 2023 - The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to welcome a new member, Prent Corporation . Prent is a leading designer and manufacturer of custom thermoform packaging for the medical, electronics, and consumer industries and is headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin.

“As a leader in the medical device packaging space, Prent has the opportunity to make a great impact on the sustainability of the industry,” shared Peylina Chu, Executive Director of HPRC.“Prent has already shown a commitment to sustainability through several initiatives, including a 90% waste reduction since 1990. We look forward to learning from and collaborating with Prent on HPRC projects.”

For more than 55 years, Prent has looked for sustainable products and solutions to offer their customers including the localization of manufacturing facilities to reduce CO2 emissions and the use of returnable totes in shipping to reduce scrap packaging waste. They also work closely with HPRC member, GOEX, on identifying sustainable materials and qualifying material alternatives for customers.

“Our involvement with HPRC will not only educate our internal teams but will also allow us to engage on the front end of sustainability efforts and projects,” shared Ryan Holsker, Sales Manager at Prent.“Our existing systems, capabilities, and technology will enable us to spearhead sustainability efforts within HPRC and throughout the industry.”

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling and circularity of healthcare plastics, including research into advanced recycling technologies to recycle mixed-stream healthcare plastics and a study of reverse logistics processes for collecting, segregating, and preparing healthcare plastic waste for transport.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of brand-leading and globally recognized members , HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit and follow HPRC on LinkedIn .

About Prent

For thermoform medical packaging, electronics packaging and consumer packaging, leading companies around the world turn to Prent Corporation to provide innovative, reliable, and cost-effective packaging solutions. With over 55 years of thermoforming experience and an unmatched vertical integration that includes sheet extrusion, global in-house design services, and fabricating the same thermoform equipment for global manufacturing best practices, Prent is ready to supply your thermoform needs.

