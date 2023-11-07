Plane In UK Takes Off With Missing Windows, Flies 15,000 Feet Before Returning: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In what could have been a major disaster, a flight in the United Kingdom took off with missing windows and flew up to 15,000 feet before returning, as per a report released by British government body Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).The incident took place on October 4, the AAIB report said, noting that an Orlando-bound Airbus A321 jet had taken from London's Stansted Airport. Mid-air, the crew detected that two cabin windowpanes were missing Read: Unlocking money-saving secrets with Google flights. Check details hereSubsequently, the flight was immediately flown to the Essex airport, the AAIB said, adding that the incident could have resulted in \"serious consequences”, as per a report in The Independent place of the missing windowpanes were cosmetic piece of plastic, the report said Read: Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till November 30 amid continuing tensions between Israel, GazaThe aircraft was used by US-based luxury holiday firm TCS World Travel, and was operated by Titan Airways crew detected the fault mid-air after the seal surrounding one of the windows at the aircraft's rear end was found to be“flapping”, the report said. The flight was safely flown to Essex, and all the passengers were evacuated Read: Airlines to deploy 8% more flights this winter seasonDuring the flight, the cabin had“remained pressurised normally” even as the windowpanes were found to be missing.“In this case the damage became apparent at around FL100 (10,000 feet) and the flight was concluded uneventfully, a different level of damage by the same means might have resulted in more serious consequences, especially if window integrity was lost at higher differential pressure,” The Independent quoted the AAIB report as stating plane's operator Titan Airways and its user TCS World Travel did not immediately respond to the AAIB findings, as per the local media reports.

