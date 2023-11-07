SC Pulls Up Centre Over 'Selective' Appointments Of Judges, Says 14 New Recommendations Pending

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court yet again pulled up the Centre on Tuesday over its“pick and choose” policy and expressed concerns over \"selective\" appointments of judges in high courts. The court was hearing the case pertaining to the delay by the central government in processing Collegium recommendations for the appointment of judges explain the matter, the bench cited the recent example of appointments cleared for the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It said the Supreme Court Collegium recommended names of five advocates for elevation as judges of the High Court. However, the central government only cleared three names, ignoring the names placed in serial numbers 1 and 2.Justice Kaul said several recent appointments made by the Centre reflected this trend, Live Law reported the hearing, Justice SK Kaul observed that \"there are five names pending,\" which have been reiterated by the Collegium for the second time, \"and 14 are new recommendations\". \"You are recommending 3, 4 and 5 and this is disturbing seniority,\" he was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.\"Not even 50 per cent names are being cleared either due to IB reports or your inputs,\" Justice SK Kaul told Attorney General R Venkataramani, who was appearing on behalf of the Centre. He added, \"This pick and choose is creating a lot of difficulties and people who are senior are left out and 14 are such names.\"\"Out of nine, only five was cleared for Punjab and Haryana...look at the significance for the state,\" he added its final order, the Supreme Court said, \"We have expressed our concern to the AG over lack of progress. The pendency is an issue of great concern as it is selectively done.\"The court further said that the Attorney General has submitted that the matter is being taken up with the government.\"We hope the situation does not come to a pass that the collegium or this court takes a decision which is not palatable,\" the Supreme Court order, as reported by Bar and Bench, warned added, \"14 names are pending and the appointments made recently are also selective which we have emphasised earlier as well. If this is done... seniority is disturbed and thus, hardly conducive to pursue young lawyers to join the bench.\"\"There are five names... which are pending despite being reiterated. This list of pending names needs to be addressed. AG submits there shall be a discussion with govt. List on Nov 20, 2023,\" the Supreme Court order said Supreme Court has time and again pulled up the Centre for not clearing the names of judges recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

