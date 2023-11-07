Earthquake Today: Tremors Of Magnitude 3.5 Strikes Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Tuesday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 6.52 pm on Tuesday NCS further said that the epicentre of the quake was 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km.\"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on November 7, 18:52:12 IST, Lat: 33.38 N & Long: 76.59 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir,\" it said, at least three camera traps have confirmed the presence of snow leopards outside the Kishtwar High Altitude National Park in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official of wildlife protection department said on Tuesday development can ensure proper conservation of the endangered species presence of snow leopards was observed in three camera traps set up in the upper reaches of Padder, wildlife warden (Chenab Division) Majid Bashir told PTI.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Earthquakes in the Himalayan region have increased in the recent past causing destruction in Nepal region, as well.

Geologists have attributed this to Himalayas being young-fold mountains.

Mountain chains, especially geologically younger ones, are prone to occurrence of earthquakes. Mountain-building process occurs due to earthquakes, making both geological phenomenon synonymous.A mountain forms when two tectonic plates, parts of the Earth's crust collide. The collision produces a force which results in the ground between the two plates to rise up. Successive movements of the plates result in more ground uplifting, resulting in the formation of a mountain-chain Himalayas cross five countries: Nepal, China, Pakistan, Bhutan and India. The sovereignty of the range in the Kashmir region is disputed among India, Pakistan, and China Himalayan range is one of the youngest mountain ranges on the planet and consists mostly of uplifted sedimentary and metamorphic rock. According to the modern theory of plate tectonics, its formation is a result of a continental collision or orogeny along the convergent boundary (Main Himalayan Thrust) between the Indo-Australian Plate and the Eurasian Plate. The Arakan Yoma highlands in Myanmar and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal were also formed as a result of this collision.



