7Th Pay Commission: Assam To Raise Dearness Allowance (DA) By 4% For State Government Employees

- Live Mint) "Assam government on Tuesday announced that it will be raising Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state government employees by 4%, and with that, the total DA for them will stand at 46%. The new ruling will be effective from December 1.Meanwhile, the arrears effective from July 2023 to November 2023 will be paid in two equal installments with the first in December and the second in April, 2024 to X on Tuesday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said,“As a Deepawali gift, the state cabinet has approved a 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) for our state government employees. With this increase, the total DA for state government employees in Assam now stands at 46%”Uttar Pradesh raise DA for state government employeesSimilarly, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a 4% increase in the dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners as a Diwali gift for them on Monday. The DA was increased from 42 to 46%, the chief minister's office said in a statement Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also extended Diwali greetings to the employees in advance to the X (formerly Twitter), CM Yogi said, \"Dearness allowance at the rate of 46% of the basic salary will be provided to all state government employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, work-charged employees and pensioners who are contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh.\"\"Similarly, it has been decided to provide a bonus equal to 30 days' emoluments (maximum limit ₹7,000) to all state employees (non-gazetted) and work-charged employees, teachers, non-teaching staff and daily wage workers. Happy Diwali to all in advance,\" the CM added.(With agency inputs)
