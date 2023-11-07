Distracted By David Beckham's Netflix Documentary, Woman Brushes Teeth With Pain Relief Cream

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Legendary footballer David Beckham's documentary was released on OTT Netflix on 4 October. The tell-all four episode documentary series became an instant must watch for all viewers. According to the official synopsis, the series“tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon\".

A woman, identified as Mia Kittelson, has recently revealed that she was so distracted while watching David Beckham's Netflix documentary that she accidentally brushed her teeth with a pain relief cream instead of a toothpaste.

Kittelson, admitted the mishap on TikTok where she reportedly confessed to panicking her boyfriend into calling Poison Control to DailyStar, Kittleson got tubes of Deep Heat, a pain relief ointment, and her Colgate toothpaste mixed up as she claimed they looked similar.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!DailyStar reported that this incident left Kittelson's boyfriend in a state of immense panic so much so he called Poison Control, a service which comprises medics to help anyone who has poisoned themselves the TikTok video, he said, \"Ummmm so she accidentally brushed her teeth with um like a Deep Heat. Um, like Icy Hot that looked identical to her Colgate toothpaste\".Deep Heat products are \"specifically designed to provide targeted, warming relief to help ease tight, knotted muscles through the benefit of massage plus heat therapy\".Kittelson's video on TikTok has garnered more than 10 million views, the DailyStar reported. In the caption, she detailed how the couple were distracted talking about the Netflix docuseries 'Beckham'. She also dubbed the incident as \"not her proudest moment\".\"Calling poison control is so embarrassing but they're so nice,\" one user commented on her post. \"The way I wouldn't even think to call Poison Control and just wait to see if I die or not,\" said another users also pointed out how the product tubes look nothing alike. \"You better marry that man he was in the trenches with that 'identical,'\" commented one user Heat is used to treat minor aches and pains.

MENAFN07112023007365015876ID1107388560