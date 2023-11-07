Indian Investor's Message For Australians Resisting Work From Office: Return Or Your Jobs Will Be Outsourced

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The work-from-home lifestyle normalised by COVID-19 has left many unwilling to return to brick-and-mortar offices in recent months. But as thousands around the world resist calls for their return, an Indian investor has broached the possibility of outsourcing. Iqbal Singh pointed out during a recent interview that thousands of jobs in Australia could be outsourced to India for as little as 10% of the cost.\"Absolutely they can be outsourced...One of the largest opportunities I personally feel is [for] institutions to outsource these kinds of opportunities in India...Support staff, IT, finance, mortgages, all of those can be supported because of a lower-cost and at the same time English-speaking workforce,\" he told com last week – the founder of financial advisory firm Innovative Consultants – also said that this would lead to greater efficiency and lower costs –“maybe around 10% to 15% of whatever the current cost is”.ALSO READ: Wipro mandates work from office for three days a weekThe multi-millionaire also opined that Indian investors were increasingly looking at opportunities in Australia across finance, education, healthcare and minerals. His Chandigarh-based firm incidentally handles a large portfolio of family offices and clients remarks came even as a survey published by the Herbert Smith Freehills law firm suggested that more than one-third of large Australian employers are planning to reduce the pay of staffers who continue to work from home.

The Future of Work Report 2023 surveyed 500 senior managers at companies with more than 1000 employees around the world. It found that organisations were using a mix of“sticks and carrots” and that a pay cut could be implemented in the next three to five years. 37% of those surveyed had plans to“differentiate” pay between remote and in-office staff while 38% insisted that remote work would become a privilege earned through trust and seniority.

