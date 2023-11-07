Dhanteras 2023: Know offers available on gold and diamond purchase

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Diwali 2023: Several jewellers in India have come up with offers and discounts for those looking to buy gold or diamonds this season. Take a look
Tanishq is offering up to 20% off on making charges on gold jewellery and diamond jewellery value.
Melorra provides discounts of up to 25% on gold jewellery manufacturing fees and up to 40% off diamond product value.
For every Rs 30,000 spent on gold jewellery, the firm provides a 100 mg gold coin. In addition, there is a 30% discount on diamonds and no fees for gemstone and polki jewellery.
A flat 20% discount on diamond stone pricing and an immediate 3% discount on debit and credit card purchases from all major banks are being offered by Candere by Kalyan Jewellers.
Joyalukkas is offering up to 25% off on diamond purchases.
The brand offers flat 25% off on diamond purchases of ₹4,000.
