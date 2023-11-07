Centre Issues Advisory To Social Media Sites On Deepfake Disinformation After Rashmika Mandanna Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian government has taken action in response to a viral deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna, raising concerns about the use of artificial intelligence to spread disinformation. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an advisory to social media platforms, reminding them of the legal provisions regarding deepfakes and the potential penalties for their creation and dissemination.

The advisory cites Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which deals with "punishment for cheating by personation by using a computer resource." This section outlines penalties for those who cheat or impersonate using communication devices or computer resources, including imprisonment for up to three years and fines of up to one lakh rupees.

Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported

The deepfake video in question initially appeared to depict Rashmika Mandanna entering an elevator, but it was later revealed to be a video of British-Indian influencer Zara Patel with her face digitally replaced by that of Mandanna. This discovery has raised concerns about the potential consequences of such manipulation, particularly for public figures who may become victims of image tampering.

Rashmika Mandanna expressed her apprehension about the deepfake video, describing it as "extremely scary" and highlighting the misuse of technology that can harm individuals. This incident has prompted calls for legal action from various voices in the film industry, including legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Rajeev Chandrsekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, emphasized the Indian government's commitment to ensuring the safety and trust of its citizens in the digital age.

'Don't know how you do it, but...': Supreme Court pulls up Punjab govt over stubble burning