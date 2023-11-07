ODI World Cup 2023: England And Netherlands Battle For Champions Trophy Qualification

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) England and the Netherlands are vying for Champions Trophy qualification in a showdown between the bottom-ranked teams. With their hopes of defending the title shattered, England is now determined to salvage their pride and secure a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy. They have endured a dismal World Cup, with just one win from seven matches, placing them at the bottom of the 10-team standings. The Netherlands, while not faring much better in ninth place with two wins and four points, still have a chance to make their mark.

Both sides are no longer in contention for a semifinal spot, with England's 33-run loss to arch-rivals Australia sealing their fate. However, there is a renewed scramble for the remaining spots in the 2025 Champions Trophy, as the ICC announced that the top seven teams and hosts Pakistan will qualify.

England, the reigning champions from four years ago, have hit rock-bottom in this edition. They have never suffered as many losses in a World Cup, and their formidable team on paper has failed to perform as expected. To avoid the embarrassment of missing out on the prestigious Champions Trophy, England must win their remaining matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan, a challenging task given their dwindling confidence and form.

England's batting lineup has been a major disappointment, with key players like Jonny Bairstow, David Malan, and Joe Root struggling for consistency. Captain Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone are also out of form, making the need for a strong batting performance paramount.

The English bowling unit, although showing some improvement, lacks variety and consistency. Their bowlers have faced difficulties adapting to Indian conditions. The absence of Ben Stokes as a bowling option due to injury and David Willey's retirement has put additional pressure on the team.

For the Netherlands, this presents a golden opportunity to stake their claim for a Champions Trophy spot. They have already achieved remarkable wins over South Africa and Bangladesh in this World Cup and defeating England would be the highlight of their campaign. With a squad of all-rounders, the Netherlands has the potential to secure victory, but they need more consistent performances from their top-order batsmen and bowlers.

The Netherlands may consider bringing Vikramjit Singh back into the lineup after an unsuccessful experiment with Wesley Barresi as the opener in their previous match against Afghanistan.

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Colin Ackermann, Wesley Barresi (wk), Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Vikramjit Singh.

