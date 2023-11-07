Tiger 3: Salman Khan's OG Spy Universe Is All Set To Surprise His Fans This Diwali

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan as the original spy, is poised to take the audience by surprise with its unprecedented box office performance and action-packed storyline.

The arrival of Salman Khan's Tiger 3, the main attraction of this holiday season, is something that the public anticipates just as much as Diwali. It's been lovingly explained in the trailer and the action-packed video segments that Salman Khan will push the action genre's boundaries once again. It's interesting to note that the celebrity has broken a record since there will be 12 action sequences, which is the most ever seen in a spy movie.



Furthermore, Tiger 3 is already breaking box office records thanks to the incredible reaction to advance booking windows.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi are in the key roles in the much-awaited Tiger 3. On November 12, 2023, the Maneesh Sharma-directed movie in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi theatres will open.