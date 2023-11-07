Swift To Baleno & Jimny: 7 Maruti Suzuki Cars With Best Festive Offers And Discounts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Diwali is around the corner and Maruti Suzuki is flooding the market with festival discounts.

Maruti Suzuki continues to be the largest carmaker in the country, as it sold nearly 2 lakh units last month. Maruti Suzuki is now running promotions on practically the whole Nexa lineup.

The carmaker is not offering any benefits whatsoever on the Brezza, Grand Vitara, Fronx, XL6, and Ertiga.

The company is selling its cars through Arena and Nexa channels.



Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Nexa's best-selling model, the Baleno, continues to rank in the top five most popular automobiles in India. There are several discounts on the high-end hatchback in an effort to increase sales. The highest variety, the Alpha, may be exchanged for up to Rs 25,000 and has a fixed cash-off of Rs 10,000. There are manual and AMT versions included in the package. The business is offering an exchange incentive of up to Rs 25,000 and a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the remaining Baleno models.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki increased the range of discounts on the Ignis, with the base version now eligible for savings of up to Rs 75,000. This includes a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 and a flat cash discount of Rs 35,000 that may be combined with an exchange incentive of up to Rs 30,000. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is providing discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on the Ignis Limited Edition (Sigma SE) and about Rs 55,500 off the Ignis Limited Edition (Delta SE).



The Ignis Limited Edition (Delta SE) variant offers Rs. 15,500 as a cash discount, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 and a corporate rebate of up to Rs 10,000.

In contrast, the Ignis Limited Edition (Sigma SE) comes with a Rs 5,000 cash discount, a Rs 30,000 exchange offer, and a Rs 10,000 corporate incentive.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

You're in luck if you're looking for a serious off-road vehicle. On the Jimny Zeta model, Maruti Suzuki is giving customers savings of up to Rs 1 lakh. A cash discount of about Rs 50,000 was also included in this deal, along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 50,000. However, the Alpha version only provides a Rs 20,000 exchange offer.



Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

One of the most reasonably priced cars available is the Ciaz, and Maruti Suzuki is further sweetening the pot with a discount of up to Rs 43,000. This comprises a corporate discount of Rs 3000, an exchange offers of approximately 25,000, and a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

It is possible to save a total of Rs 49,000 when purchasing the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The company is offering an exchange incentive of Rs 15,000 in addition to a cash benefit of up to Rs 30,000. On some trims, a corporate incentive of Rs 4,000 is also available.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, the most enjoyable hatchback under Rs 10 lakh, is also offered with incentives of up to Rs 49,000, which include an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a cash discount of Rs 25,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

For the Celerio range, there's a cash discount of Rs 35,000, a corporate benefit of Rs 4,000, and an exchange incentive of Rs 20,000. The AMT versions, however, are not eligible for a monetary reduction. Additionally, there are CNG trim options for the Celerio. Furthermore, it has a stated mileage of 25.24 km/l.