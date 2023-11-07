Bihar's Latest Caste Survey Data Reveals 33% Of Obcs, 42% Of Scs Are Living In Poverty

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The socio-economic data from a recent caste survey conducted by the Bihar government reveals that a significant percentage of individuals from backward classes and extremely backward classes (EBC) in Bihar are living in poverty. The data, which was presented in the state assembly, shows that approximately 33% of individuals from these communities are categorized as poor.

The findings indicate that scheduled castes (42.92% poor) and scheduled tribes (42.7% poor) are among the most impoverished communities in the state, while the proportion of poor individuals is lowest among the general category (25.09%). The government classifies households earning less than ₹6,000 per month as poor.

Earlier in October, the Bihar government released preliminary results of the caste survey, revealing that backward communities constitute a significant portion of the state's population. Extremely backward communities, consisting of 112 castes, make up 36.01% of the population, while backward castes, formed by 30 communities, constitute 27.12%. The data disclosed on Tuesday provides insight into the socio-economic status of these communities.

Within the general category castes, Bhumihars, Brahmins, and Rajputs have the highest prevalence of poverty at 27.59%, 25.32%, and 24.8%, respectively. Kayasthas have the lowest poverty rate at 13.83%. Among upper caste Muslims, Sheikhs have a poverty rate of 25.84%, followed by Pathan (Khan) at 22.2%, and Syaad at 17.61%. Overall, 25.09% of the general category castes are classified as poor.

The data further reveals that the poverty rate among the backward classes is higher at 33.16%. Yadavs, constituting 14% of the state's population, have a poverty rate of 35.8%, while Kushwaha (34.3%), Kurmi (29.9%), Baniya (24.6%), Momin Muslim (26.7%), Dhuniya Muslim (31.4%), and Bind (44.1%) also experience significant poverty.

The extremely backward classes have a poverty rate of 33.58%, highlighting the challenges faced by various segments of the population in Bihar.