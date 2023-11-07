Diwali 2023: 7 Practical And Eco-Friendly Gifts For Your Loved Ones

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore considerate and sustainable Diwali gift ideas for your loved ones, promoting love and responsible celebrations.

Consider gifting handmade and reusable diyas made of metal or glass.

This sustainable choices reduce waste and add an elegant touch to the festivities.

You can also gift home decor made from sustainable materials like bamboo, jute, and recycled wood such as handwoven rugs, eco friendly wall art etc.

Houseplants are not only environment friendly gift idea but also add a touch of nature to living space.

Consider gifting low-maintenance plants like succulents or snake plants.

Put together a thoughtful gift basket filled with organic

goodies. Include organic snacks, teas, or coffee, along with kitchen items like bamboo utensils or cloth napkins.

Cloth tote bags are classy and eco friendly. Consider gifting cloth tote bags with diwali themed prints and designs.

You can assemble kits for making natural cleaning products, growing herbs, or creating homemade beauty products using organic ingredients.

Jewellery made from upcycled materials like reclaimed wood, glass or old coins can be a good gift option. You can make these on your own or buy handmade, from local artisans.