SPOTTED Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan And Others Elevate Style Game In City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan to Varun Dhawan and others were today in the city of dreams. Check them out
Varun Dhawan was spotted in a white shirt and blue tracks at Juhu JW Marriot today. He was also wearing a white and blue shoes
Soni Razdan was spotted in the city wearing a peach salwar suit for 'Pippa' promotions. Ishan Khatter was also present there
Today, 'Sukhee' actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the National Stock Exchange to ring the bell at Bandra
Ishan Khatter was spotted wearing a white stripped suit and pants with black shoes for his upcoming movie 'Pippa' promotions
Saif Ali Khan was spotted at Mumbai Airport in a blue kurta and white Pyajama. The 'Pataudi Nawab' looked dashing as always
