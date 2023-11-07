               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SPOTTED Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan And Others Elevate Style Game In City


11/7/2023 2:00:47 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan to Varun Dhawan and others were today in the city of dreams. Check them out



Varun Dhawan was spotted in a white shirt and blue tracks at Juhu JW Marriot today. He was also wearing a white and blue shoes

Soni Razdan was spotted in the city wearing a peach salwar suit for 'Pippa' promotions. Ishan Khatter was also present there

Today, 'Sukhee' actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the National Stock Exchange to ring the bell at Bandra



Ishan Khatter was spotted wearing a white stripped suit and pants with black shoes for his upcoming movie 'Pippa' promotions



Saif Ali Khan was spotted at Mumbai Airport in a blue kurta and white Pyajama. The 'Pataudi Nawab' looked dashing as always

