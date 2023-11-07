Supreme Court's Firecracker Regulations Extend To Nationwide, Not Limited To Delhi; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court of India has clarified that its previous directives banning the use of barium and banned chemicals in firecrackers apply to the entire country, extending beyond the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). This clarification came during a hearing in response to an application seeking compliance with the Court's orders regarding the ban on barium crackers and the reduction of air and noise pollution during the festive season.

The Court reiterated that its existing orders stand, requiring all states in India, including Rajasthan, to adhere to the guidelines. The Court emphasized the need to minimize air and noise pollution, not only during festivals but also in the post-festival period.

In 2021, the Supreme Court issued a series of directives to ensure the non-use of banned chemicals in fireworks before Diwali. The Court clarified that it did not impose a complete ban on firecrackers but rather prohibited only those containing barium salts.

The use of "green crackers" was allowed in accordance with the Court's 2018 directives.

In 2021, a bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna held that if banned firecrackers were manufactured, sold, or used in a particular area, officials at various levels would be held personally liable, including the Chief Secretary, Secretary (Homes), Commissioner of Police, District Superintendent of Police, and the SHO/Police Officer in-charge.

The Court called for strict compliance with its directions, stating that any lapses by state governments or agencies would be viewed seriously.

