Mouni Roy Sets Social Media Ablaze In Ravishing Black Feathered Dress; Flaunts Her Flawless Figure - Photos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mouni Roy turns up the glamour in a stunning black feathered dress, showcasing her impeccable figure and sparking a social media frenzy. A fashion statement worth noticing!

Mouni Roy, a renowned actress, is famed not just for her exceptional acting skills but also for her remarkable fashion sensibilities. Every time she shares her mesmerizing photos on social media, she leaves her fans utterly enthralled.

Just recently, Mouni Roy graced her Instagram profile with a series of striking images, in which she donned an elegant black furry outfit.

She chose to leave her hair flowing freely, highlighted her eyes with mesmerizing kohl, and exuded an enchanting aura as always.

Accompanying her post was a quote by the legendary Edgar Allan Poe: "THERE IS NO BEAUTY WITHOUT SOME STRANGENESS."

Not long after these photos graced the online realm, her devoted fans flocked to the comments section to shower the actress with compliments.

One admirer expressed,

“Certainly, The Epitome of Beauty” Another user proclaimed,

“Dudee !! She slayyy in blackk,”

Another fan wrote "So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow..just looking like a wow....just looking like a wow" referencing to the famous "WOW" meme. Even Mouni's best friend and talented actress Disha Patani, chimed in to label her as a 'stunner.'



On the work front, last year she graced the silver screen in Ayan Mukerji's grand cinematic creation, "Brahmastra." Additionally, she lent her charm to the world of music videos with the release of 'Dotara,' featuring Jubin Nautiyal.

Currently, Mouni Roy is reveling in the success of her recently aired series, "Sultan of Delhi." She is also currently a host to "Temptation Island India," a reality show on Jio Cinema.