Kaju Katli To Gulab Jamun: 6 Popular Sweets On Diwali 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with loads of enthusiasm and joy across India. Sweets play a significant role in this festival, symbolizing happiness and prosperity. Here are six popular sweets to enjoy on Diwali 2023.

Kaju Katli is a diamond-shaped sweet made of cashews, ghee and sugar.

Jalebi, made with maida batter and saffron, shaped into spirals, is fried and soaked in sugar syrup.

Laddoo are round sweets made from gram flour (Besan), semolina (Sooji/Rava), or chickpea flour (chana flour).

Barfi is a milk-based popular sweet in Diwali with a fudge-like consistency.

Peda is a semi-soft round sweet made from condensed milk with cardamom, and garnished with pistachios or almonds.

Gulab Jamun are soft, deep-fried milk-solid dumplings soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup.