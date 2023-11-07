Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Of Bangladesh's Final World Cup Match Due To Fractured Finger

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Due to a finger injury, Bangladesh's captain, Shakib Al Hasan, has been declared unfit for the team's last World Cup match against Australia. This injury occurred during Bangladesh's narrow 3-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotka on Monday when Shakib, the renowned all-rounder, sustained a fracture in his left index finger while batting. Following the game, an X-ray examination confirmed the fracture, leading to his absence from the upcoming match against Australia, scheduled to take place in Pune on Saturday.

According to the ICC, Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan mentioned, "Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers." He added, "He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab."

Bangladesh has already been eliminated from contention for the World Cup semifinals, and their recent win against Sri Lanka was a consolation victory. Notably, during this match, Shakib played a pivotal role in having veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews declared 'timed out,' marking a first in international cricket. Despite his injury, Shakib's outstanding performance included both taking two wickets and scoring 82 runs off 65 balls, leading his team to a well-deserved triumph in the tournament.

