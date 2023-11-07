Afghanistan Vs Australia: Zadran Credits Legendary Sachin Tendulkar For Landmark World Cup Century (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of their ODI World Cup 2023 match against Australia in Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, Afghanistan player Ibrahim Zadran spent a substantial amount of time with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, absorbing batting lessons on the eve of the game. This one-on-one session evidently had a profound impact as the 21-year-old opener accomplished a significant milestone, becoming Afghanistan's first player to achieve a century in a World Cup match on Tuesday. Zadran specifically acknowledged the invaluable guidance from Tendulkar moments after reaching this momentous landmark.

Grateful for the priceless advice from the batting maestro, Zadran's exceptional knock of 129 paved the way for Afghanistan to post a challenging total of 291 for five against a formidable Australian attack comprising Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.

Reflecting on his conversation with Tendulkar, Zadran conveyed, "I had a good chat with Sachin Tendulkar. He shared his experience, and I said before the match that I will bat like Sachin Tendulkar. He gave me a lot of energy and confidence."

Zadran's innings, which included eight fours and three sixes, marked a significant achievement for Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023. The determined opener expressed his delight, stating, "I am feeling great to score Afghanistan's maiden hundred in (World Cup). I worked really hard for this tournament. I missed a hundred against Pakistan but made it today. I was talking to my coaching staff, and I told them I have a feeling I will get a hundred in next three matches."

Recounting Tendulkar's guidance, Zadran mentioned the batting legend's advice on playing for extended durations and exploring various shot-making options. Tendulkar also emphasized the significance of setting team goals.

Zadran reflected on the game, stating that while the pitch was favorable for batting, the team regretted losing wickets during the middle overs, preventing them from achieving a total beyond 300. He expressed, "Wicket is looking good, ball is coming so well. If we had made good partnerships and kept wickets in hand, we would have scored 330.

But, we lost a few wickets and didn't get the kind of partnership (we aimed for). But Rashid played well in the end."