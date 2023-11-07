ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi Police's Unique Message Amid The 'Timed Out' Dismissal Controversy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the context of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Delhi Police introduced a unique twist to the 'Timed Out' controversy, which originated from the historic dismissal of veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews in international cricket. The incident occurred during a match against Bangladesh and sparked significant debate. While some fans and experts argued that Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan should have retracted his appeal to uphold the cricketing spirit, others maintained that the dismissal was consistent with the sport's rules. Delhi Police capitalized on the situation by delivering a road safety message via social media, emphasizing the importance of wearing a helmet.

In the aftermath of this unprecedented 'timed out' incident, Angelo Mathews expressed strong disapproval of Shakib Al Hasan's actions, branding them as "disgraceful." Mathews was declared out for failing to take his batting stance within the stipulated two-minute time limit, citing an equipment malfunction related to his helmet strap. This delay led Shakib to make a successful appeal for Mathews' dismissal, a decision he did not withdraw.

Mathews, in his 15-year career, had never witnessed a team resorting to such tactics, particularly when the umpires acknowledged the equipment malfunction. He emphasized the importance of safety and questioned why other teams wouldn't act differently in such a situation. Ultimately, Mathews highlighted Shakib's choice to proceed with the appeal, leaving cricket enthusiasts divided over the incident.

