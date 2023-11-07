'Maxwell Does An Undertaker': Meme Fest Explodes After 'One-Legged' Glenn Fires Australia To WC Semifinals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Glenn Maxwell, despite battling pain and exhaustion, produced an astonishing double century, propelling Australia to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Maxwell's incredible innings of 201 runs off 128 balls showcased extraordinary determination and skill, using his bat like a "butcher's blade" to conquer the Afghan bowlers. With 21 fours and 10 sixes, he orchestrated an improbable win, steering Australia to their place in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals. The turnaround from 91 for 7 to victory left spectators at the Wankhede Stadium awestruck.

Australia's victory secured them a spot in the semifinals, joining India and South Africa at the last four stage, while Afghanistan, despite their exceptional efforts, found themselves on the unfortunate end of the result. Maxwell's superhuman performance might be remembered as one of the greatest in One Day International (ODI) cricket history, potentially serving as fuel for Australia's pursuit of their sixth World Cup title.

Maxwell's masterclass was particularly remarkable as he battled severe cramps, relying on his strong core and stable base to deliver powerful shots. Afghanistan's bowlers erred in length, providing Maxwell the opportunity to unleash his strength, using minimal footwork to dispatch the balls out of the stadium. The decision to retain Rashid Khan's bowling for the later stage of the innings backfired, allowing Maxwell to forge an outstanding 202-run partnership with skipper Pat Cummins, who played a supportive role, reminiscent of Cheteshwar Pujara's patient style.

Once labeled as the 'Big Show' in his early days of inconsistency, Maxwell's phenomenal innings exhibited the true meaning of the term, marking a stark contrast to his prior reputation. Despite enduring excruciating pain, Maxwell continued to display an aggressive assault on the Afghan bowlers, hitting boundary after boundary, with his final sixes reflecting his resilience and determination to secure the win.

Earlier, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, inspired by Sachin Tendulkar's encouraging words, etched his name in his nation's cricket history by becoming the first Afghan player to score a World Cup century. Zadran's unbeaten 129 off 143 balls formed the backbone of Afghanistan's competitive total of 291 for 5. His composed innings, featuring a blend of temperament and skill, played a pivotal role in guiding Afghanistan to a formidable score on a batting-friendly pitch.

Zadran's knock, comprising eight fours and three sixes, showcased his maturity and fitness, aiding Afghanistan's cause to secure a competitive total against the five-time world champions. His conversation with Tendulkar proved invaluable, granting him confidence and guidance, which he acknowledged with gratitude at the break.

While Afghanistan's approach was initially conservative, Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan's late contributions injected much-needed momentum into their innings. Omarzai's quickfire 22 and Khan's brisk 35 not out bolstered Afghanistan's total, ultimately not enough to withstand Maxwell's heroic effort for Australia.

