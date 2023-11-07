ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Rewrites Cricket History With Monumental Double Century In The Mega Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Glenn Maxwell's stunning innings of 201* (128) against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup is undoubtedly one of those exceptional moments that will be celebrated for years to come. Let's delve into the remarkable records and feats that make Maxwell's double century a historic achievement.

A Record-Breaking Double Century

- 1st Double Century by a Non-Opener: Maxwell's double century is not just any double hundred; it's the very first instance of a non-opener achieving this incredible milestone in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

- 1st Double Century in an ODI Chase: Not only did Maxwell's feat rewrite the record books, but it was accomplished in the context of an ODI chase, adding to its incredible significance. The pressure of a run chase makes this achievement even more exceptional.

- Highest Score in an ODI Chase: Maxwell's unbeaten 201* now holds the record for the highest individual score in an ODI chase. It's a testament to his composure, skill, and unyielding determination to secure a victory.

A Speedy Dash to 200 Runs

- 2nd Fastest to 200 Runs : Maxwell's blistering innings makes him the second-fastest player to reach the 200-run mark in the history of ODIs, further establishing his reputation as a force to be reckoned with in limited-overs cricket.

Rarefied Company

Maxwell's achievement places him in the company of some of the game's legends who have left their mark with extraordinary performances.

Fastest 200 in ODI

126 balls - Ishan Kishan

128 balls - Glenn Maxwell

138 balls - Chris Gayle

140 balls - Virender Sehwag

145 balls - Shubman Gill

Glenn Maxwell's incredible innings has not only rewritten the record books but has also provided cricket enthusiasts with an unforgettable spectacle of sporting brilliance. It's a testament to the limitless potential of human achievement in the world of sports, and a moment that will be celebrated for generations to come. Maxwell has indeed taken a bow, but the applause and admiration from cricket fans around the world will resonate for a long time.

