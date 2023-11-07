Industrial Cleaning Agents Market Size, Growth Statistics, Share, Key Players, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global industrial cleaning agents market is set for robust growth, with a valuation of US$ 46.1 billion in 2021 and an exciting trajectory towards US$ 69.1 billion by 2030. This expansion is underpinned by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The Role of Industrial Cleaning Agents
Industrial cleaning agents are essential chemicals used in maintaining cleanliness and safety in industrial facilities. They play a vital role in ensuring non-slippery floors, safeguarding worker safety, and prolonging the life and efficiency of machines. These versatile agents find application in various industries such as food processing, retail and foodservice, automotive and aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing and commercial offices, hospitality, and more.
Factors Shaping the Market
Several factors are expected to drive the global industrial cleaning agents market: Safety and Hygiene
: The increasing focus on safety, health, and hygiene in industrial environments is projected to drive the demand for industrial cleaning agents. The prevalence of infectious diseases and infections from viruses, germs, and bacteria further underpins this demand. Industrialization
: Steady industrialization worldwide is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the industrial cleaning agents market. Increasing demand for products such as degreasers, rust cleaning agents, and surface cleaners in manufacturing, automotive, and water treatment facilities will contribute to market growth. Innovation
: New product launches, like Haldor Topsoes Clearview products, are anticipated to drive market growth. Partnerships and innovations in the chemical and refining industries will have a notable impact on the industrial cleaning agents market. Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted industrial activities. Manufacturing facilities in sectors like automotive and retail were forced to close due to raw material shortages. This, in turn, negatively affected the industrial cleaning agents market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific region is poised to lead the industrial cleaning agents market due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. High demand for industrial cleaning agents in hospitals is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
Key Players
Some of the prominent companies in the industrial cleaning agents market include:
Diversey Inc. Evonik Industries AG Spartan Chemical Company Inc. Solvay SA Ecolab Sealed Air The Dow Chemical Company Pilot Chemical Corp. Stepan Company Croda International Plc BASF SE Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Market Segmentation
The global industrial cleaning agents market is segmented based on ingredient type, product type, end-users, and region:
Ingredient Type :
Degreasers Disinfectants Descalers Chelating Agents pH Regulators Solubilizers / Hydrotrope Others Product Type :
Commercial Laundry Dairy Cleaner Dish Washing Disinfectants Food Cleaners General Cleaners Metal Cleaners Oven & Grill Cleaners Others End-Users :
Automotive & Aerospace Food Processing Healthcare Manufacturing & Commercial Offices Retail & Food Service Others
