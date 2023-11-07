Industrial Cleaning Agents Market Size, Growth Statistics, Share, Key Players, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global industrial cleaning agents market is set for robust growth, with a valuation of US$ 46.1 billion in 2021 and an exciting trajectory towards US$ 69.1 billion by 2030. This expansion is underpinned by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Role of Industrial Cleaning Agents

Industrial cleaning agents are essential chemicals used in maintaining cleanliness and safety in industrial facilities. They play a vital role in ensuring non-slippery floors, safeguarding worker safety, and prolonging the life and efficiency of machines. These versatile agents find application in various industries such as food processing, retail and foodservice, automotive and aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing and commercial offices, hospitality, and more.

Factors Shaping the Market

Several factors are expected to drive the global industrial cleaning agents market:

: The increasing focus on safety, health, and hygiene in industrial environments is projected to drive the demand for industrial cleaning agents. The prevalence of infectious diseases and infections from viruses, germs, and bacteria further underpins this demand.: Steady industrialization worldwide is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the industrial cleaning agents market. Increasing demand for products such as degreasers, rust cleaning agents, and surface cleaners in manufacturing, automotive, and water treatment facilities will contribute to market growth.: New product launches, like Haldor Topsoes Clearview products, are anticipated to drive market growth. Partnerships and innovations in the chemical and refining industries will have a notable impact on the industrial cleaning agents market. Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted industrial activities. Manufacturing facilities in sectors like automotive and retail were forced to close due to raw material shortages. This, in turn, negatively affected the industrial cleaning agents market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to lead the industrial cleaning agents market due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. High demand for industrial cleaning agents in hospitals is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Key Players

Some of the prominent companies in the industrial cleaning agents market include:



Diversey Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Spartan Chemical Company Inc.

Solvay SA

Ecolab

Sealed Air

The Dow Chemical Company

Pilot Chemical Corp.

Stepan Company

Croda International Plc

BASF SE Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Market Segmentation

The global industrial cleaning agents market is segmented based on ingredient type, product type, end-users, and region:



Ingredient Type :



Degreasers



Disinfectants



Descalers



Chelating Agents



pH Regulators



Solubilizers / Hydrotrope

Others

Product Type :



Commercial Laundry



Dairy Cleaner



Dish Washing



Disinfectants



Food Cleaners



General Cleaners



Metal Cleaners



Oven & Grill Cleaners

Others

End-Users :



Automotive & Aerospace



Food Processing



Healthcare



Manufacturing & Commercial Offices



Retail & Food Service Others

