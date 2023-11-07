5G Applications And Services Market Size, Opportunities, Share, Leading Players, Revenue And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) In 2021, the global 5G applications and services market was valued at US$ 165.1 billion. Excitingly, the future holds immense promise, with projections suggesting a significant expansion to reach US$ 531.1 billion by 2030. This growth is underpinned by a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Powering Next-Generation Mobile Networks

5G, the fifth-generation mobile network, represents a leap forward compared to LTE networks. This technology is set to revolutionize wireless networks, offering enhanced speed and capabilities.

Factors Shaping the Market

Several factors are expected to drive the global 5G applications and services market:

: The adoption of 5G technology in the transport sector, particularly in transportation and logistics, will facilitate seamless communication between vehicles and infrastructure, reducing the risk of traffic accidents.: 5G technology is poised to enhance overall productivity, offering benefits such as cost-efficiency. Its potential to drive significant vertical transformations is expected to increase profits and reduce labor dependence.: However, the high costs associated with 5G applications and services may pose limitations to market growth. Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on the adoption rate of 5G applications and services. The sudden loss of end-use industries like automotive, smart buildings, smart cities, connected factories, and smart utilities, as well as reduced investments, hampered the growth of this sector during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to take the lead in the 5G applications and services market. The United States, in particular, is witnessing significant investments in 5G network infrastructure. Mobile operators in the U.S. are making substantial investments in 5G applications and services, further boosting market demand. Aggressive investments in smart homes, smart factories, and smart buildings will create numerous opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Key Players

Some of the prominent companies in the 5G applications and services market include:



Airtel India

Vodafone Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

China Mobile Limited

Nokia

Deutsche Telekom AG

SAMSUNG

Intel Corporation

AT & T Intellectual Property

Cisco

KT Corp. Verizon Wireless

Market Segmentation

The global 5G applications and services market is segmented based on communication type, end-users, and region:



Communication Type :



FWA (Fixed Wireless Access)



eMBB (Enhanced Mobile Broadband)



MMTC (Massive Machine-Type Communications)

URLLC (Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications)

End-Users :



Broadband Services



Connected Vehicle



Smart Buildings



Smart Cities



Connected Factories



Smart Utilities Connected Healthcare

