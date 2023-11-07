Smart Food Label Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Demand, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) In 2021, the global smart food label market boasted a value of US$ 5.9 billion. The future looks even more promising, with forecasts indicating a robust expansion to reach US$ 25.8 billion by 2030. This growth is underpinned by a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% expected during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1323

Enabling Informed Food Choices

Smart food labels are gaining prominence as they provide consumers with convenient access to vital information about packaged foods. These labels are equipped to detect microorganisms inside food packages. The chemicals in smart labels can detect these microorganisms and alert consumers by changing color. Common information on smart food labels includes details like calories, total fat, salt, total carbohydrates, and protein content.

Influential Factors

Several factors are driving the adoption of smart food labels:

: As consumer preferences evolve, the demand for safety measures and transparency in food packaging grows.: Increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in various aspects of production, packaging, labeling, and distribution is reshaping the industry.: The awareness of smart packaging benefits such as enhanced food safety, convenience, ingredient information, and product lifecycle details is expected to fuel market growth.: Smart food labels have versatile applications, including authentication, stock management, temperature monitoring, and tracking.: Ongoing research and development in nanotechnology is creating growth opportunities. Sensors integrated into smart labels ensure product quality and safety.: Rising disposable incomes, the growing demand for packaged foods, and the increasing role of e-commerce platforms are further stimulating market growth. Challenges and Considerations

While the potential for smart food labels is vast, their relatively high cost may pose a limitation to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic had a dual impact on the smart food label market. On one hand, it led to a substantial increase in demand for smart food labels to ensure food safety. On the other hand, the high cost of these labels acted as a restraint, creating a complex market dynamic during the pandemic.

Leading Market Players

Key players in the smart food label market include:



CCL Industries

Checkpoint Systems

Avery Dennison Corporation

Smartrac NV

Label Insight

Thin Film Electronics

Qliktag

Smart Label

Sato Holdings Corporation Graphic Label

Market Segmentation

The global smart food label market is segmented based on technology, applications, end-users, and region:



Technology :



Sensing Labels



RFID



Dynamic display

Others

Applications :



Electronic & IT asset



Perishable Goods



Security Access



Smart Wrist Bands

Others

End-Users :



FMCG



Logistics



Retail Others

About Report Ocean

Report Ocean is a trusted provider of market research reports, delivering high-quality insights to clients across various industries. Their mission is to assist clients in achieving their top-line and bottom-line objectives, ultimately enhancing their market share in todays competitive landscape. Report Ocean is a reliable source for innovative market research reports, offering a comprehensive solution to individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443022199/2796/2023-11-06T04:59:06