Gene Therapy Market Exploring Tomorrows Innovators: Shaping The Road To Success

The global gene therapy market accounted for close to US$ 3.44 billion by 2022 and is forecast to see growth at a compounded rate close to 24% over the period 2023-2030. The market growth is attributed to the increasing number of companies venturing into the market.

Gene therapy is characterized as the treatment of diseases that arise due to the transfer of hereditary material into cells. It is widely used to treat various medical indications such as cancer, neurological disorder, hepatological diseases, dystrophy, and several other indications. Gene therapy is majorly determined by the potential displayed by the usage of CAR T-Cell which has acquired considerable heed from various business and non-business sponsors. This aided the market to flourish via the pharmaceutical industry's pipeline.

The drivers along with health benefits offered by gene therapy result in the generation of hefty revenues in the market. However, high upfront costs lead to budget challenges which largely affect decision-making whether to take up the therapy or not. Thus, has a negative impact on market growth.

Novartis AG, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen Inc., Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

By Indication



Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hepatological Diseases

Infectious Disease

Neurological Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases Others Diseases and Disorders

By Vector Type



Viral



Adenovirus



Adeno-associated Virus



Herpes Simplex Virus



Lentivirus



Poxvirus



Retrovirus



Vaccinia Virus

Others

Non-viral



Electroporation



Gene Gun



Naked Plasmid Vector



Lipofection Others

By Gene Type



Antigen

Cytokine

Deficiency

Growth Factors

Receptors

Suicide Gene

Tumour Suppressor Others

By Method of Delivery



Ex-vivo In-vivo

