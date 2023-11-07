Enterprise VSAT System Market Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global Enterprise VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% and reach $10,617.5 million by 2024. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of VSAT communication systems in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. In a world where businesses span across various departments, the need for a reliable communication platform to transmit sensitive data is paramount. VSAT systems offer the capability to handle growing data volumes and the need for secure connections, making them crucial in isolated Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and remote bank branches.

Market Segmentation

The global Enterprise VSAT market is categorized based on the following criteria:



Type: Hardware and Services Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises

The large enterprises segment currently holds the majority of the market share, but the SME segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. In terms of type, services constitute the largest market share, and this segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.1%.

Regional Analysis

The global Enterprise VSAT market is divided into regions, including:



North America: Comprising the US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Encompassing Russia, France, Germany, the UK, and Italy

Asia-Pacific: Including China, India, Japan, South-East Asia, and South Korea

Middle East & Africa: Covering Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt South America: Spanning Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia

North America is the leading region in the Enterprise VSAT market, primarily due to the presence of numerous VSAT network service providers and extensive network coverage for enterprise VSAT systems. Major companies in this region include Hughes Network Systems LLC, VT iDirect, Gigasat, and Skycaster LLC. Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market for Enterprise VSAT, with China projected to achieve the highest market share, closely followed by India, Japan, South-East Asia, and South Korea. Factors contributing to market growth in this region include the rising number of SMEs and advancements in digital technologies such as Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region include Syntelix Avances Tecnologicos SL, Ipstar (India) Pvt. Ltd, Inmarsat PLC, ABS, Nelco, Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co. Ltd, and Shanghai VSAT Network Systems Co., Ltd.

Major Players

Key players in the global Enterprise VSAT market include:



Global Eagle (US)

Hughes Network Systems LLC (US)

Singtel (Singapore)

Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel)

VT iDirect (US)

Newtec (Belgium)

Comtech Telecommunications Corporation (US)

Gigasat (US)

Skycaster LLC (US)

Omniaccess (Spain) Viasat Inc (US)

