Medical Membrane Market Dynamics Explored: Navigating For Growth

The medical membrane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030, majorly owing to the rising demand for artificial organs.

The global medical membrane market for pharmaceutical filtration is the dominating application due to increasing incidences of diseases, advancement in medicines, and the growing pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. By material type, PSU & PESU dominate the medical membranes market as these possess excellent thermal and mechanical properties and are widely used in medical applications and waste-treatment membranes. Nanofiltration only rejects multivalent ions and also greatly reduces the operating pressures which makes it the preferred process technology in the market.

Asahi Kasei, Pall Corporation, 3M, Merck Millipore, Koch Membrane Systems, and GE Healthcare among others.

By Material



Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polysulfone (PSU) Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

By Process Technology



Ultrafiltration

Membrane filtration

Nanofiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Dialysis

Gas Filtration Others

By Application



IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration

Bio-artificial processes

Drug Delivery

Hemodialysis

Pharmaceutical Filtration Others

By Geography



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Poland



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America



Argentina



Brazil Rest of South America

