Flow Computer Market Share, Projections And Future Opportunities Recorded For The Period Until 2023 To 2032

The Global Flow Computer Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Flow computers are dedicated devices that calculate and record the flow rate of substances according to industry standards. They provide precise and reliable results using advanced programming and hardware components. Flow computer manufacturers offer both wired and wireless connectivity options to connect with hardware devices like pressure gauges, temperature probes, gas sensors, and distributed control systems.

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global%20Flow%20Computer%20Market-MRF77

The global flow computer market generated a revenue of USD 925.69 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1474.13 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.49%.



Hardware

Software Services



Single Stream Flow Computers Multi-Stream Flow Computers



Wired Flow Computers Wireless Flow Computers



Pressure Gauges

Temperature Probes

Gas Composition Sensors

Meter Prover

Sampling System

Density Measurement Equipment Others



Fuel Monitoring

Liquid & Gas Measurement

Wellhead Measurement and Optimization

Pipeline Transmission and Distribution Others

Market SegmentationComponentOperationsConnectivityEquipmentApplicationsRegional Analysis

The flow computer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest market share of 35% in 2018, with a value of USD 321.74 million. Europe was the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 237.48 million. The Middle East & Africa market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.19%. North America, with various key players and early adoption of flow computer technology, leads the market. The US, with numerous oil & gas companies, significantly contributes to the market in North America.

Major Players

Key players in the global flow computer market include:



Honeywell International Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Emersion Electric Co

Schlumberger Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Contrec Ltd

Dynamic Flow Computers, Inc

Flow Systems, Inc

Kessler-Ellis Products, Co

TechnipFMC PLC (FMC Technologies Measurement)

Flowmetrics, Inc.

ABB Ltd

OMNI Flow Computers, Inc

ProSoft Technology Inc. (Belden Inc.)

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH (KROHNE Group) Rockwell Automation (Allen-Bradley)



Growing demand for advanced computing in industries

Early adoption of flow computer technology

Wastewater treatment awareness Increased demand for flow computers in various industries

Lack of technical expertise



Development of consistent computing in industries

Growing improvements in flow computers Demand for flow computers in wastewater treatment



Intense competition Regulatory complexities

Market DynamicsDriversRestraintsOpportunitiesChallengesAbout Report Ocean

