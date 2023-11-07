Cloud Gaming Market Share, Projections And Future Opportunities Recorded For The Period Until 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cloud gaming market is witnessing significant growth, driven by factors such as increasing high-speed internet adoption, rising popularity of smart devices, the growth of gaming as a service, and digital transformation in the media and entertainment industry. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% and reach a market value of $3,806.52 million by 2023.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global%20Cloud%20Gaming%20Market-MRF91

The digital transformation of the media and entertainment industry has revolutionized the distribution of information, allowing end-users to store, access, and share data across multiple platforms worldwide. Cloud gaming, also known as on-demand gaming, leverages cloud technology to store content and improve content delivery across various smart devices, offering several advantages such as speed, scalability, better user insights, and real-time updates.

Market Segmentation

The global cloud gaming market is segmented based on various factors:



Type: Video Streaming and File Streaming

Gaming System: G-Cluster, PlayStation, Stream My Game, Steam in Home Streaming, Remote Play, and Others

Deployment: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud End User: Casual Gamers, Serious Gamers, and Social Gamers

The video streaming segment held the majority of the market share in 2018, with a market value of $853.87 million, while the file streaming segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 28.11% during the forecast period. In the deployment segment, private cloud had a market value of $544.76 million in 2018. Among gaming systems, Steam in Home Streaming dominated the market in 2018, while the Stream My Game segment generated revenue of $264.38 million in the same year, with an anticipated CAGR of 21.25%. On the basis of end-users, social gamers held the largest market share in 2018, while the serious gamers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.17%.

Regional Analysis

The global cloud gaming market is analyzed across different regions, including:



North America: Comprising the US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Encompassing Russia, France, Germany, the UK, and Italy

Asia Pacific: Including China, India, Japan, South-East Asia, and South Korea

Middle East & Africa: Covering Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt South America: Spanning Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia

North America is expected to be the leading market for cloud gaming and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Factors driving growth in this region include the rapid expansion of cloud computing, the presence of professional gamers, government investments in cloud computing technologies, increased smartphone adoption, and high-speed internet penetration. Europe is the second-largest market, with a major contribution from countries like the UK, Germany, and France.

Major Players

Key players in the global cloud gaming market include:



Sony Corporation (Japan)

PlayGiga (Spain)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Cirrascale Corporation (US)

Google, LLC (US)

Ubitus Inc. (US)

GameFly (US)

Playkey (US)

Tsinghua Tongfang Co.

Zynga, Inc. (US)

Nvidia Corporation (US) Hatch Entertainment Ltd (Finland)

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443023940/2796/2023-11-06T05:29:59