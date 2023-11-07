Ai-In-Drug Discovery Market Deciphering Market Trends: Strategies For Lasting Success

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Ai-in-Drug Discovery Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Ai-in-Drug Discovery Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

The AI in Drug Discovery Market is expected to reach USD 8.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The AI in Drug Discovery Market is rising at a global level with growing investment in healthcare infrastructure.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a technological system designed with a set of domains including knowledge representation, reasoning, solution search, and machine learning to mimic human intelligence. AI has the potential to interpret and learn from the input data to make independent decisions by using the system, software, tools, and network. The increasing applications of AI in various sectors particularly the pharmaceutical industry have greatly expanded the market in recent times. In this technical era, AI is used in drug discovery, drug repurposing, productivity improvement, and workload reduction in the pharmaceutical sector.

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Indivumed GmbH, Deep Genomics, Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, and Envisagenics, among others.

By Offering



Software Service

By Technology



Machine Learning



Deep Learning



Supervised Learning



Reinforcement Learning



Unsupervised Learning

Other Machine Learning Technologies Others Technologies

By Application



Drug optimization and repurposing

Preclinical testing Others

By Therapeutic Area



Cardiovascular Disease

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Oncology Others

By End-User



Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes

