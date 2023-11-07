Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights And Explosive Growth Opportunity Until 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market is valued at approximately USD 3.14 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.15% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Accelerometer Medical Sensors is a tool that helps detect the motion of a body or an object. Accelerometer Medical Sensors are used in medical devices to detect various abnormalities in our bodies. Medical sensors with wearable accelerometers make it possible to measure and monitor a person's movements and physiological activities. Rising incidence of chronic diseases, rising health awareness among individuals, and product development & innovation are the factors driving the growth of the market.

According to the Health, Pharma & Medtech research department, global cardiovascular diseases accounted for around 17.9 million deaths in the year 2019, and in 2020, it was estimated that the deaths caused by lung cancer were around 1.8 million. Rising health expenditure shows the rise in health awareness among individuals. For instance, according to the WHO, the growth in health spending to a new record of US $9 trillion or almost 11% of global GDP was driven by sharp increases in government spending on health at all income levels in the year 2020.

Therefore, the Rising incidence of chronic diseases and rising health awareness among individuals are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Another important component driving market increase is product development & innovation. Furthermore, the increasing number of individuals tracking their health and increasing research & development of accelerometer Medical Sensors are the factors creating major market opportunities. However, a Slight rate of the inaccuracy of Accelerometer Medical Sensors stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic or lifestyle diseases, presence of key market players, and rising adoption of advanced technologies. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of target diseases, and dominance of diabetes in the countries such as India and China.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC

FITBIT INC.

GARMIN Ltd.

BMC MEDICALS Co., Ltd.

RESMED

Somno Medical Services Private Limited

COMPUMEDICS Limited

CLEVELAND,

MATRIX CARE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Product:

Wearable

Non-wearable

By Application:

Chronic illness & at risk-monitoring

Wellness monitoring

In hospital clinical monitoring

Sensor therapeutics

Post-acute care monitoring

By End-Use:

Hospitals & clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

