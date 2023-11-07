Healthcare IT Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Latest Trends, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive report on the Healthcare IT market, providing valuable insights into the various factors influencing market growth. This report offers crucial information on market drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities, giving readers a deep understanding of the markets dynamics. It also conducts a detailed analysis of industry developments and emerging trends shaping the Healthcare IT market. Additionally, the report offers a thorough assessment of the market at both the global and regional levels, offering comprehensive insights for businesses and stakeholders.

In 2021, the global Healthcare IT market reached a size of $181.9 billion, and it is anticipated to experience substantial growth, reaching an estimated value of $391 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Intersection of Healthcare and Information Technology

Healthcare, with its focus on the diagnosis, management, and prevention of illnesses and disabilities, is increasingly intertwined with information technology (IT). Healthcare businesses are leveraging IT to manage, oversee, and automate their processes. Modern technologies are being employed in the healthcare sector to provide efficient, patient-centered care and facilitate communication between doctors, patients, and other stakeholders. This IT infrastructure includes electronic health management, medical record-keeping, and computerized physician order entry systems.

Key Market Drivers

Several factors are set to drive the growth of the global Healthcare IT market:

: The rising trend of paperless technology is expected to be a major driver. The market is projected to experience significant growth due to the growing prevalence of diseases, increased internet proliferation, and improving healthcare infrastructure worldwide.: Growing government support for the healthcare sector and initiatives by medical associations are contributing to market growth. Electronic medical record (EMR) systems are gaining popularity with the increasing digitalization of the sector.: Electronic devices offer advantages such as ease of use, reduced workload, high convenience, reliability, and time and cost savings. These benefits are expected to propel the healthcare IT market forward.

However, a shortage of skilled laborers may limit market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a sharp increase in revenue for the healthcare IT market. The pandemic created a labor shortage, as healthcare organizations needed to expand services to address the needs of COVID-19-affected patients. Digital technologies were adopted to minimize human contact and reduce the risk of infection spread. Technologies like Electronic Health Records and Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems were deployed to lower the burden on staff and healthcare professionals.

North America : North America is expected to take the lead in the healthcare IT market due to the growing adoption of IT solutions and services, as well as the increasing demand for efficient services at lower costs. The rising prevalence of diseases leading to a large patient pool is another contributing factor to market growth.

Regional AnalysisKey Market Players

Prominent players in the Healthcare IT market include:



Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Wipro

Oracle Corporation

IBM

SAS Institute Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Mckesson Corporation Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global Healthcare IT market is segmented based on various parameters:

Product & Services :



Healthcare Provider Solutions

Healthcare Payer Solutions HCIT Outsourcing Services

Component :



Services

Software Hardware

Application :



Electronic Health Records

Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

Electronic Prescribing Systems

PACS

Laboratory Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems Tele-healthcare

