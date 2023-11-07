Medical Tourism Market Strategies In Action: Pursuing Growth And Triumph | Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Medical Tourism Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Medical Tourism Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.
The global medical tourism market size was valued at USD 16.19 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 43.60 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2031.
The report begins by providing a comprehensive overview of the Medical Tourism Market , including its definition, classification, and wide-ranging scope. It also describes the goals of the detailed study and explains the meticulous approach used to gather and analyze the data. The report goes a step further to clarify important industry terms and concepts, enabling a deep understanding of the information presented.
The emergence of medical tourism facilitators is a significant driver behind the growth of the medical tourism industry in recent years. These facilitators are essentially companies or organizations that specialize in providing a range of services that help patients plan and organize their medical trips abroad. The services provided by medical tourism facilitators are varied and may include things such as travel arrangements, medical appointments, visa assistance, and translation services.
The part pertaining to the elements propelling the expansion of the medical tourism industry offers a thorough synopsis of the principal drivers behind this growth.
The segment devoted to the competitive environment of the Medical Tourism Market provides a thorough examination of the major participants in the market, their tactics, and their effects on the sector. This section seeks to give a thorough grasp of the dynamics of the markets, the function of large corporations, and the tactics they use to succeed. The analysis includes a number of important elements:
Fortis Healthcare Ltd. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited KPJ Healthcare Behard Klinikum Medical Link Agoda Expedia Hotwire Bookmundi Skyscanner Marriott International Jin Jiang Hilton Hotels InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Inc. Accor Group Huazhu Hotels Group Other Prominent Players
The segment devoted to the markets regional analysis offers a thorough examination of the markets performance in several geographic locations. This research acknowledges that regional differences can have a substantial impact on market dynamics and that markets are not homogeneous. In order to give stakeholders useful insights, the research explores the nuances of each region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The report promises to offer a comprehensive view of these categories, acknowledging that the market is not a single, monolithic entity but rather a composite of multiple sectors. It claims to provide information on their sizes, probable growth paths, and major trends. This focused information helps stakeholders carve out specific tactics and guarantee efficient use of resources.
Cosmetic Treatment Dental Treatment Cardiovascular Treatment Orthopedics Treatment Bariatric Surgery Fertility Treatment Ophthalmic Treatment Other Treatments
North America Europe
UK Germany France Italy Belgium Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia Jordan Rest of MEA South America
Argentina Brazil Rest of South America
