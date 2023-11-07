Medical Tourism Market Strategies In Action: Pursuing Growth And Triumph | Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Medical Tourism Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Medical Tourism Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

The global medical tourism market size was valued at USD 16.19 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 43.60 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2031.

The emergence of medical tourism facilitators is a significant driver behind the growth of the medical tourism industry in recent years. These facilitators are essentially companies or organizations that specialize in providing a range of services that help patients plan and organize their medical trips abroad. The services provided by medical tourism facilitators are varied and may include things such as travel arrangements, medical appointments, visa assistance, and translation services.

Key Players



Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

KPJ Healthcare Behard

Klinikum Medical Link

Agoda

Expedia

Hotwire

Bookmundi

Skyscanner

Marriott International

Jin Jiang

Hilton Hotels

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Inc.

Accor Group

Huazhu Hotels Group Other Prominent Players

Geographical Presence: An Overview of the Dominated Region

The segment devoted to the markets regional analysis offers a thorough examination of the markets performance in several geographic locations. This research acknowledges that regional differences can have a substantial impact on market dynamics and that markets are not homogeneous. In order to give stakeholders useful insights, the research explores the nuances of each region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation Outline

The report promises to offer a comprehensive view of these categories, acknowledging that the market is not a single, monolithic entity but rather a composite of multiple sectors. It claims to provide information on their sizes, probable growth paths, and major trends. This focused information helps stakeholders carve out specific tactics and guarantee efficient use of resources.

By Treatment Type



Cosmetic Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedics Treatment

Bariatric Surgery

Fertility Treatment

Ophthalmic Treatment Other Treatments

By Service Provider



Public Private

By Region



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Belgium



Spain



Poland



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand



ASEAN





Thailand



Rest of ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



Jordan

Rest of MEA

South America



Argentina



Brazil Rest of South America

