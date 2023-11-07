Smart Airport Market Share, Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Smart Airport market, emphasizing its potential. The report aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the market, addressing the requirements of various stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors.

According to Report Ocean , The Global Smart Airport Market was valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Smart Airport : What is it? How is it unraveling the power behind consumer demand transformation?

The major factors attributed to business optimization, cost savings, increased transparency, and improved passenger experience. Further, the augmented penetration of automated and connected airport processes, such as self-service check-ins, smart baggage drops, and smart luggage tracking, is positively impacting the market growth.

Market Dynamics: An Analysis of Driver, Trend, Opportunity, and Restraint Factor

Market Driving Factors

Geographical Outlook: Offering An Analysis of the Prominent Region

Competitive Landscape: Diving Into the Presence of Leading Players

Major market player included in this report are:

Collins Aerospace

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sabre Corp.

Amadeus IT Group SA

SITA

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Indra Sistemas

Segmentation Outline

By System

Endpoint Devices

Communication Systems

Passenger, Cargo And Baggage Handling

Air Traffic Control Systems

Security Systems

Software & Solutions

Data Storage

Others

By Application

Landside

Terminal Side

Airside

By Type

Airport 2.0

Airport 3.0

Airport 4.0

By Operation

Aeronautical

Non-Aeronautical

By Airport Size

Large

Medium

Small

By End Market

Implementation

Upgrades & Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

