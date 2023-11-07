Soldier Modernization Market By Revenue, Growth, Demand And Global Analysis During The Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Soldier Modernization Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Soldier Modernization Market is valued at approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Systems for modernizing soldiers include cutting-edge weaponry, military vehicles, necessary supplies, and other crucial goods for battles and attacks. All military platforms, including the ground army, navy, and air force, can benefit from these modernized technologies. To fulfil the need of the defense sectors, the major companies worldwide are putting forward more cutting-edge feature systems. Increased terrorist attacks, wars, violence, and conflicts are encouraging the development of new technologies in the soldier modernization market, which will eventually result in the creation of cutting-edge systems.

The main driving factors of soldier modernization market are increase in security threats and increasing research & development in the defense sector. In 2021, Avon Protection has developed and deliver IHPS to the US army under a contract of USD 87.6 million. The development of IHPS is a part of the soldier protection system, which includes Torso and Extremity Protection (TEP) and Vital Torso Protection (VTP) development. The US army plan to equip their soldiers with advanced personal protective systems. Furthermore, China launched an Exoskeleton suit for military uses used for carrying ammunition. In the late 2020, Army used non powered exoskeleton suit for border defense for various mission including patrol, supply delivery patrol and sentry duty. However, decreasing defense budgets in several developed impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028

The key regions considered for the global Soldier Modernization Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the global market share owing to increased military expenditure. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to Technological innovation and rapidly developing battlefield scenarios in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BAE Systems PLC

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd

Thales Group

Saab AB

Rheinmetall AG

Safran SA

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Weapons and Ammunition

Personal Protection

Communication

Surveillance and Target Acquisition

Exoskeleton

Training and Simulation

Other Types

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

