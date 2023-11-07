Tanker Aircraft Market Research Report Covering Prime Factors And Competitive Outlook Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Tanker Aircraft Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Tanker Aircraft Market is valued approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Tanker Aircraft is a type of aircraft utilized for arial refueling applications. It has application in transferring aviation fuel from one military aircraft to another during the flight. The tanker aircraft flies straight and level and extends the fuel hose that trail out behind and below the tanker under normal aerodynamic forces. The growing military expenditure worldwide and increasing procurement of combat aircraft as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing spending on military budget worldwide is key factor contributing to the growth of the Global Tanker Aircraft Market. For instance, as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute is an international institute (SIPRI) in 2020, the global military expenditure was estimated at USD 1981 billion, which further increased to USD 2113 billion, witnessing an increase of over 0.7 percent. Furthermore, US spend highest spending of military budget with USD 801 billion, followed by China with USD 293 billion and India with USD 76.6 billion. Also, rising development of advanced aerial tankers and growing investment in automatic refueling system would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high maintenance cost associated with Tanker Aircraft impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Tanker Aircraft Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share due to factors such as presence of leading market players as well as increasing spending on defense advancements in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising military spending and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

The Boeing Company

BAE Systems plc.

Rolls Royce Plc.

United Aircraft Corporation

Serco

VT Group Plc.

Thales UK

EADS (Northrop Grumann)

Airbus SE

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, Airbus received certification for automatic air-to-air refuelling (A3R) boom operations in daylight from the Spanish National Institute for Aerospace Technology (INTA) for its A330 MRTT aircraft. This new system does not require additional equipment on the receiver aircraft.

In September 2022, L3Harris Technologies and Embraer S.A. entered in a partnership to develop an Agile Tanker, a tactical aerial refueling aircraft for the U.S. Air Force. Both the players would be working towards expansion of Embraers KC-390 Millennium tactical tanker aircraft.

By Type

Fixed Wing Tanker Aircraft

Rotary Wing Tanker Aircraft

By Application

Military

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

