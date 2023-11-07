Logic IC Market Projected Impressive CAGR, Anticipated Trends And Revenue Prospects By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Logic IC Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

The global Logic IC Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. A logic-integrated circuit can perform logic operations on one or more binary inputs to produce a binary output. A logic integrated circuit (IC) is a single small integrated package that contains a logic circuit's basic components and general functions. The Logic IC market is expanding because of factors such as the rising adoption of electric vehicles and the rise in telecommunication infrastructure

According to Statista, the sales of battery electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in the United Kingdom is increasing at a good pace. In Q1 of 2018, 14484 units were sold, which increased to 23480 units in Q4 of 2019 and reached 33957 in Q1 of 2020. On the flip side, according to the International Energy Agency in 2020, the sales of electric cars in Germany, Italy, and France have increased rapidly owing to strengthening e-mobility policies, fiscal incentives, and stringent CO2 emission standards. In Europe, electric car sales were 55% higher from 2019 to 2020. Whereas the rising focus on the integration of devices and capital spending by fabs to enhance production capacities create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the complexity associated with the design of Logic IC hampers market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Logic IC Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and stringent government regulations. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing penetration of market players and technological advancement in the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

ADI

Broadcom Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.

Mediatek, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

TTL (Transistor Logic)

CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor)

Mixed-Signal IC

By Product Type:

ASIC

ASSP

PLD

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing and Automation

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

