Chip-On-Board LED Market Regional Insights, Strategic Blueprints And Industry Sizing Projection Until 2032

Global Chip-on-Board LED Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. The chip on board (CoB) method of light-emitting diode (LED) packaging involves directly mounting the uncoated semiconductor parts on a substrate or PCB with the aid of conductive or non-conductive adhesive, followed by wire bonding to provide electrical connectivity. This kind of package design is more adaptable and has a superior capability for distributing light. The most essential benefit of COB LEDs is that they take up less space. They also save a lot of energy, have a long lifespan, are more reliable, have better thermal management, and are of good quality. The major driving factor for the market are rising number of consumer electronics and growing government support. The factors that are creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market are energy use and carbon footprint reduction.

For instance, as per the government Office for Science, the number of chip on board LED is projected, in 2006 the number were only 13 million of consumer electronics and this is projected to grow up to 150 million in year 2024. Additionally, industry is growing as a result of technological advancements in LED lighting. Samsung, for instance, unveiled its T-Series COB LED lights. With two colour temperatures modules, these lamps provide precisely controllable lighting solutions for developing an emotional ambience. However, the high cost of Chip-on-Board LED stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Chip-on-Board LED Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of production and consumption, Asia Pacific commands the highest share of the worldwide chip on board LED market. Due to government incentives to use COB LEDs and the existence of several market participants, Taiwan, Japan, and China are the main drivers of the industry's growth. The European region is fastest growing region over the forecast period. Due to government assistance and rising use of ultra-modern lighting across a range of industries,

Major market players included in this report are:

OSRAM GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Nichia Corporation

Lumileds

Cree Inc.

Philips LumiLEDs Lighting Company

LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Application:

Automotive

Backlighting

Illumination

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

