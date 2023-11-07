Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Latest Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Report, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Deciphering the Future Path of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

Exploring the potential trajectory of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive market opens a window to critical analysis, predicting size, segmentation, and significant trends. This article aims to provide strategic insights amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and addresses the current status of the industry, highlighting the global panorama and future projections.

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market showed a valuation of USD 9.9 billion in 2021 and is set to leap to a staggering USD 18.1 billion by 2030, marking an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Drivers: The burgeoning demand for product proliferation, particularly in the food and beverage industry, and the increased use of these adhesives in automotive applications, including warning labels and safety identification labels, are among the major factors driving market growth.

Market Drivers & Restraints

The report meticulously analyzes factors supporting market growth, accompanied by insights on limitations restricting potential expansion. Quantitative and qualitative analysis in the report illuminates the impact of these factors in the short, medium, and long term.

Regional Market Analysis

With deep profiles of major world regions, the analysis integrates drivers, perspectives, and future market outlook. Notably, China, Japan, Germany, and India are among the top five economies, with China projected to hold the largest nominal GDP in 2023.

Industry Analysis

The study delves into key players, industry structure, and vital components of the supply chain, utilizing Porter's Five Forces framework to analyze the competitive environment and profitability.

The report includes comprehensive profiles of significant companies like ARKEMA GROUP, ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, and others. Each company profile encompasses an in-depth overview of their business, products, financial insights, and recent advancements.

The market segmentation is broken down based on:



By Application: Tapes, Labels, Graphic, Others

By Technology: Water-Based, Radiation-Cured, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt

By End-Use: Packaging, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Others By Region: Covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

