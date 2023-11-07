               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Telemedicine Market Evolving Toward Market Triumph: Strategies For Growth


11/7/2023 11:00:48 AM

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Telemedicine Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Telemedicine Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

Research Methodology

The global telemedicine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.17% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market was valued at USD 31.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 123.78 billion by 2030.

The report begins by providing a comprehensive overview of the Telemedicine Market , including its definition, classification, and wide-ranging scope. It also describes the goals of the detailed study and explains the meticulous approach used to gather and analyze the data. The report goes a step further to clarify important industry terms and concepts, enabling a deep understanding of the information presented.

Lets discuss in detail what the report further brings.

About the Telemedicine Market

Telemedicine, also known as telehealth or e-medicine, refers to the remote provision of healthcare services, such as exams and consultations, via the Internet. Telemedicine provides a convenient method for evaluating, diagnosing, and treating patients without the need for in-person consultations. Communication with physicians is possible from a remote location through the technology that patients use, like smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc.

What are the dynamics shaping the market growth?

The part pertaining to the elements propelling the expansion of the keyword industry offers a thorough synopsis of the principal drivers behind this growth. It explores a multifaceted examination that highlights how the market is intricate.

The following aspects are discussed in detail:

Market Driving Factors

Driving Factors

Navigating the Competitive Landscape with Fierce Ingenuity

The segment devoted to the competitive environment of the Telemedicine Market provides a thorough examination of the major participants in the market, their tactics, and their effects on the sector. This section seeks to give a thorough grasp of the dynamics of the markets, the function of large corporations, and the tactics they use to succeed. The analysis includes a number of important elements:

Key Players
  • Medtronic (Ireland)
  • GE Healthcare (US)
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

The following companies also dominate this market:

  • Cerner Corporation (US)
  • Chiron Health (US)
  • Zipnosis (US)
  • Asahi Kasie Corporation (Japan)
  • Iron Bow Technologies (US)
  • Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
  • IMediplus Inc. (China)
  • Vsee (US)
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
  • AMC Health (US)
  • MDLive (US)
  • Doctor on Demand (US)
  • Medvivo Group Ltd (UK)
  • Teladoc Health Inc. (US)
  • American Well (US)
  • Telespecialists Llc (US)
  • GlobalMed (US)
  • MedWeb (US)

Geographical Presence: An Overview of the Dominated Region

The segment devoted to the markets regional analysis offers a thorough examination of the markets performance in several geographic locations. This research acknowledges that regional differences can have a substantial impact on market dynamics and that markets are not homogeneous. In order to give stakeholders useful insights, the research explores the nuances of each region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation Outline

The report promises to offer a comprehensive view of these categories, acknowledging that the market is not a single, monolithic entity but rather a composite of multiple sectors. It claims to provide information on their sizes, probable growth paths, and major trends. This focused information helps stakeholders carve out specific tactics and guarantee efficient use of resources.

  • Hardware
    • Biosignal sensors (BP, HR, ECG, Temp., OSL, others)
    • Wearables
    • IT Infrastructure/Devices
  • Software
    • Collaboration Tools
  • Services
    • Professional Services (IT consultation, Support, and Maintenance)
    • Teleconsultation
    • Telemonitoring
    • Training & Learning

Segmentation based on Mode

  • Realtime Interactive Services
  • Store-and-Forward
  • Remote Monitoring

Segmentation based on Platform

  • Phone/Mobile
  • Internet (Web)
    • Video
    • Non-video (telephonic)
  • Call centers

Segmentation based on Application

  • Neuropsychology
  • Nursing
  • Cardiology
  • Gastroenterology
  • Geriatrics
  • Pharmacy
  • Rehabilitation
  • Radiology
  • Psychiatry
  • Pathology
  • Dermatology
  • Others

Segmentation based on End-user

  • Hospitals (Providers)
  • Insurance (Payers)
  • Patients
    • Homes
    • Schools
    • Enterprises
    • Assisted Living
    • Others
  • Others

Segmentation based on Region:

  • Europe
    • Eastern Europe
      • Russia
      • Poland
      • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Western Europe
    • The UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Western Europe
  • North America
    • The U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • UAE
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Qatar
    • South Africa
    • Egypt
    • Rest of MEA
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • ASEAN
      • Malaysia
      • Indonesia
      • Thailand
      • Philippines
      • Vietnam
      • Rest of ASEAN
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific

COMTEX_443026443/2796/2023-11-06T06:15:46

MENAFN07112023007451016085ID1107387910

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search