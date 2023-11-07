Telemedicine Market Evolving Toward Market Triumph: Strategies For Growth

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Telemedicine Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Telemedicine Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.
The global telemedicine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.17% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market was valued at USD 31.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 123.78 billion by 2030.
Telemedicine, also known as telehealth or e-medicine, refers to the remote provision of healthcare services, such as exams and consultations, via the Internet. Telemedicine provides a convenient method for evaluating, diagnosing, and treating patients without the need for in-person consultations. Communication with physicians is possible from a remote location through the technology that patients use, like smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc. What are the dynamics shaping the market growth?
Medtronic (Ireland) GE Healthcare (US) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
The following companies also dominate this market:
Cerner Corporation (US) Chiron Health (US) Zipnosis (US) Asahi Kasie Corporation (Japan) Iron Bow Technologies (US) Siemens Healthineers (Germany) IMediplus Inc. (China) Vsee (US) Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) AMC Health (US) MDLive (US) Doctor on Demand (US) Medvivo Group Ltd (UK) Teladoc Health Inc. (US) American Well (US) Telespecialists Llc (US) GlobalMed (US) MedWeb (US)
Geographical Presence: An Overview of the Dominated Region
Hardware
Biosignal sensors (BP, HR, ECG, Temp., OSL, others) Wearables IT Infrastructure/Devices Software Services
Professional Services (IT consultation, Support, and Maintenance) Teleconsultation Telemonitoring Training & Learning
Segmentation based on Mode
Realtime Interactive Services Store-and-Forward Remote Monitoring
Segmentation based on Platform
Phone/Mobile Internet (Web)
Video Non-video (telephonic) Call centers
Segmentation based on Application
Neuropsychology Nursing Cardiology Gastroenterology Geriatrics Pharmacy Rehabilitation Radiology Psychiatry Pathology Dermatology Others
Segmentation based on End-user
Hospitals (Providers) Insurance (Payers) Patients
Homes Schools Enterprises Assisted Living Others Others
Segmentation based on Region:
Europe
Eastern Europe Western Europe
Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe
The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe North America Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA South America
Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Asia Pacific
China India Japan ASEAN
Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Rest of ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific
