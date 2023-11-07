Household Paper Market Technology, Opportunities, Regional Overview, Strategies And Industry Size Until 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Household Paper Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Household Paper Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Household Paper Market is valued at approximately USD 42.27 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Household Paper includes toilet paper, paper towels, personal care products, industrial-use wipes, napkins, and facial tissues. Household paper is a daily essential product for most of the population. Increasing hygiene concerns among people led to an increase in the demand for household paper. Increasing infectious diseases and infections are boosting the demand for household paper. Increasing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, increased focus on disposable garbage, increasing health consciousness, increasing urbanization, rising population, rising demand for eco-friendly household paper, and are the factors driving the growth of the market.

Poor health and hygiene lead to an increasing number of diseases worldwide, thereby increasing the awareness of health and hygiene. For Instance, according to the World Health Organization, around 5,25,000 children die of diarrhoea every year. The rise in the number of such diseases is the main factor increasing the awareness of health and hygiene globally. Around 2.5 billion individuals are deprived of improved sanitation worldwide. The need for clean sanitary drives the growth of the household paper market. Additionally, Energy and environment department, it is estimated that there will be an increase in the municipal solid waste generation of about 3.4 billion metric tons in the forecast period. Therefore, increasing waste generation globally leads to an increased focus on disposable garbage.

Increasing focus on disposable garbage and increasing awareness of health and hygiene globally are the main factors driving the growth of the market. Other important components driving market increase are increasing health consciousness, increasing urbanization, rising population, and rising demand for eco-friendly household paper. Furthermore, Increasing demand for eco-friendly household paper and Increasing investment by key market players are the factors creating major market opportunities in the forecast period. However, the Stringent government regulations regarding global warming stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Household Paper Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rise in population, increasing urbanization, increasing demand for the household paper market, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population and increasing working population in the region. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for housing paper, increasing use of eco-friendly household paper products, increase in the target population, greater working population, rising disposable income and dominance of the consumption of household paper products in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Procter & Gamble Company

Kimberly Clark India Private Limited

Essity AB

Kirkland Signature

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Solaris Paper World (i) Private Limited.

Seventh Generation Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Sofidel Group

Asia Pulp & Paper Group (APP)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021, Sofidel introduced sustainable household paper and packaging using cutting-edge technologies, as a step to protect the environment in the US.

In May 2020, Charta Global (a partner of Asia Pulp & Paper Group), announced the introduction of multipurpose tissue parent rolls, a positive addition to the existing product portfolio.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst's working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Paper Towels

Kitchen Rolls

Table Napkins

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

