Kids Toys Market 2023 Industry Size, Business Outlook, Regional Overview And Forecast Until 2032

Global Kids Toys Market is valued at approximately USD 65.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Kids Toys include toys for the age group 10 or less. Kids' toys are objects designed for children to play with, often for the purpose of entertainment, education, or development. Toys can be made of a variety of materials such as plastic, wood, metal, and fabric, and can vary from simple or easy to use toys to complex electronic toys which have advanced features. The rising Kid population, increasing spending on toys, increasing Product innovation, growing demand from children and the young population, and emerging games and game zones in public places are the factors driving the growth of the market.

According to the research department, in 2019, the global toy market was estimated at around 90 billion US dollars. In the same year average spending on toys per child in North America was around 300 US dollars and in Europe, it was estimated at around 212 US dollars. Additionally, according to UNICEF Organization, Currently, there are around 656 million children under the age of 5 around the world. The rising kid population and increasing spending on toys are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Other important components driving market increase are increasing Product innovation, growing demand from children and the young population, and emerging games and game zones in public places. Furthermore, rising innovation and production of environment-friendly products, and favourable policies are the factors creating major market opportunities in the forecast period. However, Tariff duties to restrict market expansion stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Kids Toys Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high demand for toys due to large populations in the regions such as India and China, and the region's increasing disposable income. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as a rising kid population, increasing expenditure on entertainment, and increasing demand for kid toys in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Atlas Games

Clementoni S.p.A.

Giochi Preziosi SpA

Goliath Games, LLC

GuangDong Hayidai toys Co.,Ltd.

Hasbro, Inc.

Mattel, Inc.

Reliance Industries Limited

Bella Luna Toys

Simba Dickie Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Star Atlas launched triple-A quality blockchain game, Unreal Engine 5 and announced a series of updates. Unreal Engine enables game developers across sectors to generate next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By End User:

Unisex Toys

Toys for Boys

Toys for Girls

By Product Type:

Building Toys

Figurine Toys

Sports and Outdoor Toys

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Channels

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

