Face Compact Market Revenue Growth In The Next Few Years, Key Player Profiles And Forecast 2023-2032

Global Face Compact Market is valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A face compact is a cosmetic product that typically contains a combination of pressed powder, blush, and/or bronzer in a single compact. It is designed to be portable and easy to use for touch-ups that give face light coverage or create the perfect makeup finishing touch. The market growth is driven by the factors such as rising awareness regarding physical appearance among the population, surging demand for beauty products, and easy availability of the product globally.

In addition, the rising expenditure on beauty and cosmetics products are is stipulating market growth. As per DealsOn Health in 2021, women spend nearly USD 313 per month on beauty products, as per the same source the global beauty industry is accounted for USD 511 billion in 2021. Hence, the rising spending by the population on beauty products is further propelling the market demand across the globe. Moreover, the innovation in packaging, as well as the surge in demand for organic/natural cosmetics are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the harmful effect due to regular use and side effects of chemical-based cosmetics are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Face Compact Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing demand for cosmetic products and the rising number of working women and the increasing consciousness regarding physical appearance among millennial women. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, increasing expenditure on beauty products, and growing disposable income in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Coty Inc.

Chanel

Revlon, Inc.

Kendo Holdings, Inc.

ColorBar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Vellvette Lifestye Private Limited

LOREAL S. A.

NARS Cosmetics

Kosas Cosmetics, LLC

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Ponds unveiled the introduction of the company's new Natural Glow Powder, which is an oil freeoil-free powder for even tonedeven-toned look.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Skin Type:

Combination Skin

Dry Skin

Oily Skin

Sensitive Skin

By End User:

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

